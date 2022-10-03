Thai, South Korean pharma giants team up to conquer regional beauty, rejuvenation industry

The move is part of plans to turn Thailand into Southeast Asia’s aesthetic medical hub, Hugel’s chief medical officer and vice president Hyoung Jin Moon said in an exclusive interview.

He said the aim is to provide professional training to Thai doctors and beauty service providers, who can then share their knowledge with their counterparts in neighbouring countries.

The first such seminar, entitled the "Aesthetics Master Class: Harmonise the Shape with Botulinum Toxin type A (BoNT-A)", was held recently to impart knowledge on the safe application of rejuvenating active ingredients. The event also touched on the “reverse ageing” concept intending to raise the bar for the beauty industry.

Attending the seminar were top dermatologists, especially from South Korea, as well as more than 200 leading Thai doctors who shared their knowledge, insights, techniques and the latest in the beauty enhancement industry.

