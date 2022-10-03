Thai, South Korean pharma giants team up to conquer regional beauty, rejuvenation industry
Thai pharmaceutical and medical device importer, Aestec Pharma, has joined forces with South Korean pharmaceutical powerhouse Hugel to hold regular seminars to boost the knowledge of aesthetic medical professionals in Thailand.
The move is part of plans to turn Thailand into Southeast Asia’s aesthetic medical hub, Hugel’s chief medical officer and vice president Hyoung Jin Moon said in an exclusive interview.
He said the aim is to provide professional training to Thai doctors and beauty service providers, who can then share their knowledge with their counterparts in neighbouring countries.
The first such seminar, entitled the "Aesthetics Master Class: Harmonise the Shape with Botulinum Toxin type A (BoNT-A)", was held recently to impart knowledge on the safe application of rejuvenating active ingredients. The event also touched on the “reverse ageing” concept intending to raise the bar for the beauty industry.
Attending the seminar were top dermatologists, especially from South Korea, as well as more than 200 leading Thai doctors who shared their knowledge, insights, techniques and the latest in the beauty enhancement industry.
Aestec Pharma CEO Kasikit Phuangpinyo expressed confidence in Thailand’s aesthetics industry, saying demand was rising by 5 to 10 per cent per year, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that initially, these academic seminars and workshops for professionals in the Thai aesthetics industry will be held every quarter.
The aim, he said, was to promote new technology and innovations, while also providing reliable information to the public and elevating standards, so medical service providers can give their clients a positive experience in the field of aesthetic medicine. The seminars will also bolster the company’s status as a pioneer in the field of aesthetic medicine.
"Everybody, regardless of age, wants to look good and young. There are many innovations and technologies in rejuvenation and anti-ageing right now,” he said. “It is our responsibility to provide the best solution and cutting-edge technology to Thai consumers.”
Hugel’s Moon said the concept of beauty in Thailand and South Korea are quite similar and expects Thailand to serve as a rejuvenation hub in the region.
Thailand is already well-known in the region for cosmetic surgery, especially gender reassignment procedures, and beauty enhancement treatments. Thai cosmetics are also starting to earn a name in the international market.
"The expansion of the beauty industry in South Korea and Thailand has similarities. We are everyone's first thought when it comes to beauty,” he said.
“Obviously, this is due in part to the presence of medical specialists, the adoption of innovations and new techniques suited to Asians, and, last but not least, the availability of products that match international quality standards.
“The objective of this partnership is to provide the most possible value to customers, including both physicians and the general public. Along with the development of products such as Aestox, we plan to expand academic collaboration with many organisations,” Moon added.
Aestox is currently the top-selling wrinkle-reducing agent in both Thailand and South Korea. It is the only Korean brand accredited with international safety and quality standards.