Bett Asia expo in Bangkok showcases role of technology in the future of education
Over 50 exhibitors worldwide displayed their latest innovations and services at the “Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo 2022”, emphasising the importance of advanced technology in finding new possible solutions for education in today's digital era.
Bett’s portfolio director, Louisa Hunter, told a press conference on Tuesday that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the global education landscape. It has demonstrated that technology plays an essential role in increasing people's access to knowledge and education.
She noted that more and more teachers and students around the world, including in the Asia Pacific region, have adopted and applied various technologies in the classroom. She strongly believes that hybrid learning will be more accepted in the next normal of education.
"Students tend to use technology to further their education. Education will become more customised and personalised, while technology will make access to knowledge much easier," said Hunter.
The 6th annual Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo is being organised at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, co-hosted by Thailand’s Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.
The two-day event (October 11-12 ) is showcasing the latest technologies in education at the expo and key opportunities for the future of education at the Leadership Summit as well as honouring acknowledged top leaders in education with the Bett Asia Awards.The expo, held for the first time in three years, highlights the most pressing challenges and priorities of education stakeholders and recognises the importance of new solutions through technological advancement in today's world under the theme “Education as a Catalyst for Change”.
Hunter said that attendees will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with EdTech solutions from top global technology companies such as Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, Zoom and many more.
Meanwhile, the invitation-only Leadership Summit provides attendees with the opportunity to network with other senior leaders and educators from across Asia-Pacific. The summit addresses key topics such as how EdTech can improve the education system, improve outcomes, and enrich learning experiences for all learners.
Tom Poole, director of Bett Asia, said in the statement that the event is filled with the most innovative technology solutions that can be implemented to enhance today’s learning experiences. It is also offering opportunities for the educationists to stay connected, hone their educational skills, expand their network, and exchange ideas about EdTech with fellow attendees.
"I hope that Bett Asia 2022 has helped create a positive impact on education and foster great changes for future generations,” said Poole.
He expects Bett Asia 2022 to bring over 2,400 unique attendees from Asia Pacific, over 700 leaders, and over 65 government organisations represented from over 40 countries.
He also revealed that the next Bett Asia event will be held at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok on October 18-19, 2023.
Bett is the global community for education technology, offering world-class content, networking opportunities, and the discovery of cutting-edge innovations. The Community Hub hosts webinars, CPD sessions, and publishes articles from education industry leaders all year.