Bett Asia expo in Bangkok showcases role of technology in the future of education

Bett’s portfolio director, Louisa Hunter, told a press conference on Tuesday that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the global education landscape. It has demonstrated that technology plays an essential role in increasing people's access to knowledge and education.

She noted that more and more teachers and students around the world, including in the Asia Pacific region, have adopted and applied various technologies in the classroom. She strongly believes that hybrid learning will be more accepted in the next normal of education.

"Students tend to use technology to further their education. Education will become more customised and personalised, while technology will make access to knowledge much easier," said Hunter.



