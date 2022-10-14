True-DTAC merger would undermine telecom market, Thai economy, says study by NBTC advisers

The study also said that it would be difficult to rectify the resulting lack of market competition by introducing new competitors after the merger.

The study on the impact of the proposed True-DTAC merger was done by UK-based SCF Associates Ltd for the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

The telecoms regulator has dithered on whether to approve the proposed merger by Thailand’s second- and third-largest mobile network operators.

Last week, the Thailand Consumers Council urged the NBTC to make its decision on the planned merger strictly according to the law, without allowing capitalists to take advantage of the public and the market.

The adviser report, dated September 14, is the first of three prepared for the NBTC. A copy of the report was obtained by The Nation.