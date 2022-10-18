Nation Group to purchase Nation News for THB293 million
Nation Group Thailand Plc (NATION) on Monday notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) that its October 17 board meeting approved a move to purchase 189,997 ordinary shares of Nation News Co Ltd (NN), or 99.99 per cent of the company’s shares, from its parent company, Nation Broadcasting Corporation Plc (NBC).
The total purchase price for the shares is 293.77 million baht.
Nation TV Co Ltd (NTV), a subsidiary of NN, is included in the acquisition.
NBC is in the process of changing its name to King Gen Public Co Ltd.
