Amazon plans $5-billion investment to boost cloud ecosystem in Thailand

Conor McNamara, AWS managing director for ASEAN, stated at a press conference on Tuesday that the investment would cover all aspects of the cloud ecosystem, from local infrastructure to reskilling and upskilling people.

AWS is currently building a data centre in Thailand called Region, according to McNamara. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region will have three availability zones, joining the existing 87 availability zones spread across 27 geographic regions.

Globally, AWS has announced plans for 24 additional availability zones across eight additional AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand.

"The upcoming AWS Region in Thailand will allow developers, startups, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organisations, to run their applications and serve end users from AWS data centres in Thailand, ensuring that customers who want to keep their data in Thailand can do so," McNamara pointed out.