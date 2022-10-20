EGCO Group Forum 2022: Carbon Neutral Pathway
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, EGCO Group invites you to join forces and head toward the low carbon society in the seminar “EGCO Group Forum 2022: Carbon Neutral Pathway”.
Explore the ways to:
- Stop the rising temperature
- Stop the global warming, and
- Reduce carbon footprint in electricity and energy industries.
The seminar is scheduled on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 8.30 to 12.00 hours, at the Grand Ballroom, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok Hotel.
To register: www.bangkokbiznews.com/seminar/egcogroupforum2022
For more information, contact 02 338 3000 press 1
#EGCOGroup #30yearsEGCOGroup #EGCOGroupForum2022 #carbonneutralpathway
