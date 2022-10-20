background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
THURSDAY, October 20, 2022
nationthailand
EGCO Group Forum 2022: Carbon Neutral Pathway

EGCO Group Forum 2022: Carbon Neutral Pathway

THURSDAY, October 20, 2022

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, EGCO Group invites you to join forces and head toward the low carbon society in the seminar “EGCO Group Forum 2022: Carbon Neutral Pathway”.

Explore the ways to:

 - Stop the rising temperature

- Stop the global warming, and

- Reduce carbon footprint in electricity and energy industries.


The seminar is scheduled on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 8.30 to 12.00 hours, at the Grand Ballroom, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok Hotel.

To register: www.bangkokbiznews.com/seminar/egcogroupforum2022

For more information, contact 02 338 3000 press 1 

#EGCOGroup #30yearsEGCOGroup #EGCOGroupForum2022 #carbonneutralpathway

TAGS
EGCO Groupcarbon neutralglobal warmingCarbon footprintSEMINARBreaking News
RELATED