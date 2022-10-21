Pattaya gets a unique tourism destination -- Columbia Pictures Aquaverse
Amazon Falls, a Thailand-based attractions developer, has reimagined the Cartoon Network Amazone waterpark and created the new Columbia Pictures theme and waterpark in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment in Pattaya.
The concept is an "immersive entertainment destination" for all ages, with rides and such as Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Zombieland, The Emoji Movie, and Hotel Transylvania.
Mr. Liakat Dhanji, the CEO and chairman of Amazon Falls, stated, "We are proud to present a top tourism destination in Pattaya, with convenient accommodation, retail stores, F&B partners and ease in commuting, as we curate an unrivalled lifestyle experience that will resonate with all of our visitors."
He added that the venture had made huge investments to attract tourists to the amazing Columbia Pictures world entertainment theme park which is the only one here in Thailand now.
“We collaborated with Sony Pictures, which is the biggest and globally best-known brand in the entertainment industry,” he said.
While Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse is the next step in Sony Pictures' larger global strategy to grow and expand location-based entertainment through the use of its film and television brands.
It is also poised to set new standards for immersive entertainment in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor initiative, which aims to revitalise the Eastern Seaboard area, including Pattaya.
With themed and immersive zones featuring both water and land-based attractions, live events, interactive props, restaurants, and speciality retail stores, Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse will be suitable for visitors of all ages.
The Mega Wave Pool will feature music events, movie screenings, and shows on enormous LED screens, making it one of the park's centrepieces.
