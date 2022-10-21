Pattaya gets a unique tourism destination -- Columbia Pictures Aquaverse

The concept is an "immersive entertainment destination" for all ages, with rides and such as Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Zombieland, The Emoji Movie, and Hotel Transylvania.

Mr. Liakat Dhanji, the CEO and chairman of Amazon Falls, stated, "We are proud to present a top tourism destination in Pattaya, with convenient accommodation, retail stores, F&B partners and ease in commuting, as we curate an unrivalled lifestyle experience that will resonate with all of our visitors."

He added that the venture had made huge investments to attract tourists to the amazing Columbia Pictures world entertainment theme park which is the only one here in Thailand now.

“We collaborated with Sony Pictures, which is the biggest and globally best-known brand in the entertainment industry,” he said.