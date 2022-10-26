A world driven by 5G in focus at global forum in Bangkok organised by Huawei
Huawei is leading some of the world's leading technology companies at a forum demonstrating 5G's potential, which unlocks endless possibilities.
The purpose of the 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum, which is hosted by Huawei in Bangkok, is to highlight the importance of the 5G network. Additionally, it provides a platform for its global partners to exchange the most recent technology and showcase various 5G use cases.
Huawei's rotating chairman Ken Hu said at the forum's opening ceremony on Tuesday that 5G is currently moving quickly, with significant advancements being made in network deployment, consumer services, and business applications.
However, in his view, all partners need to work together to fully unleash the power of 5G networks and expand into services like cloud and system integration.
"Together, we can drive the development of 5G, new applications, and new growth in the ICT sector," Hu said.
He then proposed some practical guidelines for capitalising on this opportunity, such as expanding networks for improved user experience, driving the development of 5.5G, and improving service innovation to maximise the value of 5G.
James Chen, president of the Global Sales Department of Huawei Carrier BG, pointed out that 5G is driving industry development in many ways; 5G users consume twice as much data as 4G users, with 10-times faster speeds and the highest security networks.
Meanwhile, representatives of leading technology companies from Oman, Argentina, England, South Korea, and Thailand used the occasion to share 5G-use cases and the changes that 5G brings to their countries.
Despite the fact that their use cases are in different stages of development, they all agree that 5G is the real solution to a smooth digital transformation. It is a limitless opportunity to explore all possibilities.
According to Huawei, more than 230 carriers around the world have launched commercial 5G services as of October 2022. Over three million 5G base stations have been installed, serving over 700 million subscribers.
Consumer services continue to account for the majority of carrier revenue in the telecom industry. As 5G becomes more common, the vastly superior experience it provides is driving new shifts in consumer behaviour, including a sharp increase in high-definition video traffic.
New mobile applications take advantage of 5G's faster speeds and lower latency have more than doubled average user data consumption and are increasing average revenue per user by 20-40 per cent, contributing to a steady increase in carrier revenue from connectivity.
Simultaneously, business to business 5G applications are becoming a new engine for carrier revenue growth, generating significant value in industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and transportation.
Lara Dewar, CMO of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), who co-hosted the event, insisted that with 5G becoming increasingly important, the decision to implement 5G now will undoubtedly shape a bright future.
Huawei is hosting the Global Mobile Broadband Forum in 2022 along with its business associates GSMA and Global Technology Innovation (GTI).
Mobile network providers, vertical industry leaders, and ecosystem partners from all over the world have come together for this annual forum to talk about how to make 5G a commercial success as well as other trending topics like green development, intelligence, and 5G evolution.
The three-day event is being held at the Queen Sirikit Convention Center from October 25–27.