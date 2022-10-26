A world driven by 5G in focus at global forum in Bangkok organised by Huawei

The purpose of the 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum, which is hosted by Huawei in Bangkok, is to highlight the importance of the 5G network. Additionally, it provides a platform for its global partners to exchange the most recent technology and showcase various 5G use cases.

Huawei's rotating chairman Ken Hu said at the forum's opening ceremony on Tuesday that 5G is currently moving quickly, with significant advancements being made in network deployment, consumer services, and business applications.

However, in his view, all partners need to work together to fully unleash the power of 5G networks and expand into services like cloud and system integration.



"Together, we can drive the development of 5G, new applications, and new growth in the ICT sector," Hu said.

He then proposed some practical guidelines for capitalising on this opportunity, such as expanding networks for improved user experience, driving the development of 5.5G, and improving service innovation to maximise the value of 5G.