Thailand needs 'more investment in renewable energy, digitalisation by public, private sectors'
Thailand's public and private sectors should invest in renewable energy and digital solutions to maintain the country's competitiveness and growth, according to Delta Electronics.
Green energy and reduction of carbon emissions are now part of the global mega-trend. All transformation processes take time, so the sooner the better, said Delta Thailand’s president, Jackie Chang.
He made the remarks during the annual seminar "Delta Future Industry Summit 2022: Smart Green Energy for a Resilient and Sustainable Thailand”.
The seminar provides a venue for Delta's partners to network and solve problems while learning about the company's latest solutions in EV charging, data centre, and industrial automation.
Chang stated that while investment in renewable energy will be high, it will be worthwhile in the long run because the global economy is concerned about the environment. Many regulators will impose regulations requiring polluted or high-emission companies to pay compensation.
One of Thailand's top priorities right now is to focus on establishing factory plants for electronic vehicles, he said, while praising the government's policy of encouraging foreign investment, but he believes it should be expedited.
Aside from battery plants, Chang suggested that Thailand consider developing its own chip set and semiconductor in order to sustain Thailand's EV industry as well as digital economy.
He emphasised the importance of assisting traditional automobile suppliers in Thailand in transforming their businesses to serve the EV industry.
He also pledged to assist the Thai government and entrepreneurs during this period of energy transition.
"As an EV parts manufacturer and EV charging solution provider, Delta has the local engineering and service capabilities to implement comprehensive EV charging infrastructure solutions," Chang said.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow thanked Delta for supporting the National Energy Plan 2022, which will reduce carbon emissions to meet the country's 2050 carbon neutrality target.
"Today, we are already seeing Delta contributing to Thailand 4.0, new S-Curve and sustainable goals, by building many essential EV parts and charging infrastructure in Thailand to supply top car brands, as well as paving the way for environmentally friendly buildings and manufacturing practices by promoting rooftop solar, batteries, and energy efficiency technologies,” said Supattanapong.
Chang concluded by saying that Delta is looking forward to collaborating with its partners to put solutions into action that promote e-mobility and digital transformation in support of Thailand 4.0 and thus create a new green economy.
Delta Electronics is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. Currently, the company's business categories include power electronics, automation, and infrastructure.