Thailand needs 'more investment in renewable energy, digitalisation by public, private sectors'

Green energy and reduction of carbon emissions are now part of the global mega-trend. All transformation processes take time, so the sooner the better, said Delta Thailand’s president, Jackie Chang.

He made the remarks during the annual seminar "Delta Future Industry Summit 2022: Smart Green Energy for a Resilient and Sustainable Thailand”.

The seminar provides a venue for Delta's partners to network and solve problems while learning about the company's latest solutions in EV charging, data centre, and industrial automation.

Chang stated that while investment in renewable energy will be high, it will be worthwhile in the long run because the global economy is concerned about the environment. Many regulators will impose regulations requiring polluted or high-emission companies to pay compensation.

One of Thailand's top priorities right now is to focus on establishing factory plants for electronic vehicles, he said, while praising the government's policy of encouraging foreign investment, but he believes it should be expedited.

Aside from battery plants, Chang suggested that Thailand consider developing its own chip set and semiconductor in order to sustain Thailand's EV industry as well as digital economy.