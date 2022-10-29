Thai start-ups raise over THB10 billion in just two months

Thansettakij business daily reported on Friday that the past two months have seen major investment deals announced by five Thai start-ups in various industries.

The biggest deal was announced by e-commerce platform LINE MAN Wongnai, which raised US$265 million or 10 billion baht from several partners including Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, Line Corp, BRV Capital Management, PTT Oil and Retail (OR), Bualuang Ventures and Taiwan Mobile. The deal raised the company’s value to over 37 billion baht, making it Thailand’s latest unicorn.

The second deal was announced by Globish Academia Thailand, an online English learning platform, which raised over 90 million baht from leading venture capital firms Premier, NVEST Venture, ECG, 500 TukTuks, StormBreaker Venture and RareJob. Globish is entering a growth stage and aims to become a leading EdTech start-up in the Asean region.