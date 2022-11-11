Banpu revenue soars 106% in first 3 quarters

Banpu CEO Somruedee Chaimongkol said some of the increase could be attributed to rising energy consumption. The company also saw returns from renewable and clean energy investments like solar and wind farms.

Somruedee said Banpu’s NEXT strategy for green energy expansion will focus on five elements: solar roof, battery, energy management solution, electric vehicles, and energy trading.

Banpu operates three core businesses – energy resources, energy generation and energy technology – in 10 countries: Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Laos, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the United States and Vietnam.

Somruedee Chaimongkol also unveiled Banpu’s "Love Song from Clean Energy" campaign on Friday. The face of the campaign – aimed at promoting clean energy among the new generation – is Thai-Belgian pop singer Violette “V” Wautier.