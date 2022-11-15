‘Apec For Her’ TikTok contest puts women’s empowerment in spotlight
A short clip contest highlighted the importance of women's empowerment during this week’s Thailand-hosted Apec summit in Bangkok on Tuesday.
The “Apec For Her" contest, a collaboration between TikTok and Thailand's Foreign Ministry, is aimed at raising awareness of women's roles in boosting economic growth around the world, said TikTok head of public policy Chanida Klyphun.
Apec prioritises women's empowerment in a bid to create an equitable, inclusive and diverse economy, said Chanida, who was speaking at the awards for clips shortlisted in the contest.
"The ‘Apec For Her’ contest invited Thai women to share their stories in order to inspire women worldwide that they have limitless potential to succeed in their own unique way,” she added.
Participants can choose to share the story of the most powerful woman in their lives, their own positive story, or their favourite moments with their significant woman, according to Chanida.
More than 200 clips were submitted for the contest before the October 31 deadline. The clips with the most views on TikTok were chosen for the shortlist. The winner was then determined by a panel of Foreign Ministry officials.
Chanida said the key criteria for contestants was to create positive inspiration for other women.
"Some are single mothers, some work in very masculine occupations, while others devote their time to supporting their husband and children," Chanida explained. "But all of their stories are very impressive."
The first prize goes to Ratchanok Thepkhun, who overcame many insults to become a professional foreman, as everyone acknowledges.
Ratchanok's feel-good video, according to Chanida, is uplifting women all over the world and reminding them of their unlimited female potential.
She stated that all of the clips in the project can be viewed on the TikTok app.
Currently, the #apecforher clips have been viewed by over 8 million people worldwide.