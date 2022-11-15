‘Apec For Her’ TikTok contest puts women’s empowerment in spotlight

The “Apec For Her" contest, a collaboration between TikTok and Thailand's Foreign Ministry, is aimed at raising awareness of women's roles in boosting economic growth around the world, said TikTok head of public policy Chanida Klyphun.

Apec prioritises women's empowerment in a bid to create an equitable, inclusive and diverse economy, said Chanida, who was speaking at the awards for clips shortlisted in the contest.

"The ‘Apec For Her’ contest invited Thai women to share their stories in order to inspire women worldwide that they have limitless potential to succeed in their own unique way,” she added.

Participants can choose to share the story of the most powerful woman in their lives, their own positive story, or their favourite moments with their significant woman, according to Chanida.

