Siam Piwat joins forces in APEC 2022 to drive sustainability to the economy, society, and environment, bringing pride to the Thai nation
Bangkok (November 18, 2022) – Siam Piwat Group is a leading property and retail developer, owner of global destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint-venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.
As an Official Communication Partner of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC 2022), Siam Piwat is joining forces to welcome delegates from 21 economies members and members of the press around the world. The partnership is a great opportunity for Siam Piwat to support the Thai government and be a part to reaffirm confidence towards Thailand, which pave ways to increasing investment and business opportunities, especially in tourism and hospitality businesses.
To welcome delegates from around the world, Siam Piwat is showcasing its business approach to sustainability at APEC Showcase Green Press Center, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from November 14-19, 2022. Through the concepts “the Universe of Value,” “Shared Value,” and “Co-creation,” Siam Piwat has delivered experience beyond expectations both on physical and digital platforms, creating an ecosystem to achieve mutual success as part of its “Collaboration to Win” strategy and fostering sustainable value in every process and business operation to create mutual growth for the people, the environment, and economy.
Within the APEC Showcase Green Press Center, Siam Piwat’s showcase’s most prominent feature is a golden woven structure reminiscent of APEC’s Chalom logo, or a woven bamboo basket with the information displayed on a large 360o digital screen recounting the achievements and successes of Siam Piwat over the past 63 years as a developer of world-class destinations that have accomplished a global top-of-mind position among the public, customers, and business partners. The booth also delineates Siam Piwat’s business philosophy in fostering mutual growth sustainably in line with APEC 2022’s main theme “Open. Connect. Balance.”
Siam Piwat’ s booth also features demonstrations of Thai handicrafts from ICONCRAFT and Sook Siam that reflect the Thai identity. Held in collaboration with communities and various sectors, featuring different Thai arts and craft each day.
On November 16, 2022, ICONSIAM was honored to co-host and be the venue for the Welcome Reception for the APEC CEO Summit Thailand 2022. Attendees discovered the impressive experience where the river-front River Park area was transformed into a courtyard with Traditional Thai dance performance and puppet theatre show which is a cherished cultural heritage of Siam. Participants also enjoyed the taste of traditional delicacies from four regions of Thailand, emphasizing food as one of the country’s key ‘soft power.’ Featured also were Thai Arts and crafts demonstrations.
On November 17, 2022, Siam Paragon was chosen as the venue for Gala Dinner, to show appreciation for over 1,000 delegates of APEC CEO Summit Thailand 2022. A special evening was held at Royal Paragon, 5th floor, Siam Paragon, which was beautifully designed as a banquet venue under the theme of "Connect the World." The participants were greeted by performers of Khon which is a national performing art heritage. Showcased also were traditional Thai arts and crafts such as exquisite fruit carving, garland making, khon mask panting, potpourri making. The delegates also enjoyed the taste of authentic Thai food and magnificent performances.
Hosting APEC 2022 is an important agenda of Thailand and Siam Piwat Group is proud to be a part of this major event, presenting Thai identities to the world, delivering great impression and marking Thailand as a global destination – a must-visit and top-of-mind destination for people all over the world.