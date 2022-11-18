Siam Piwat joins forces in APEC 2022 to drive sustainability to the economy, society, and environment, bringing pride to the Thai nation

As an Official Communication Partner of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC 2022), Siam Piwat is joining forces to welcome delegates from 21 economies members and members of the press around the world. The partnership is a great opportunity for Siam Piwat to support the Thai government and be a part to reaffirm confidence towards Thailand, which pave ways to increasing investment and business opportunities, especially in tourism and hospitality businesses.

To welcome delegates from around the world, Siam Piwat is showcasing its business approach to sustainability at APEC Showcase Green Press Center, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from November 14-19, 2022. Through the concepts “the Universe of Value,” “Shared Value,” and “Co-creation,” Siam Piwat has delivered experience beyond expectations both on physical and digital platforms, creating an ecosystem to achieve mutual success as part of its “Collaboration to Win” strategy and fostering sustainable value in every process and business operation to create mutual growth for the people, the environment, and economy.

Within the APEC Showcase Green Press Center, Siam Piwat’s showcase’s most prominent feature is a golden woven structure reminiscent of APEC’s Chalom logo, or a woven bamboo basket with the information displayed on a large 360o digital screen recounting the achievements and successes of Siam Piwat over the past 63 years as a developer of world-class destinations that have accomplished a global top-of-mind position among the public, customers, and business partners. The booth also delineates Siam Piwat’s business philosophy in fostering mutual growth sustainably in line with APEC 2022’s main theme “Open. Connect. Balance.”