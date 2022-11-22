Gut unhappy? There’s now a probiotic designed specifically for Thais

Nopparat Suksaranludee, the founder of Winona Feminine, told the press on Tuesday that the probiotic was the result of more than 20 years of research and had been bred especially to match the physical conditions of Thai women.

She added that Winona Probio had won a very positive response when it was launched in May via the Winona Feminine website, prompting her to start seeking distribution partners.

“Our partners need to be experts who know how to store the product properly and can explain the usage correctly. Winona Probio needs to be stored in cold temperatures to keep the bacteria alive,” Nopparat explained.

She said that though most Thai women are aware of the benefits of probiotics, such as better immunity and prevention of some vaginal infections, most probiotics sold locally are imported.

However, she said, upon meeting researchers from the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC) as part of a Thailand Centre of Excellence for Life Sciences project, she learned of Thailand’s first probiotic strain – the Lactobacillus paracasei MSMC39-1.