AMCHAM Thailand Announces Winners for CSR Excellence Awards 2022
On November 22, 2022, The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) recognized 91 companies at the 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards to honour the CSR efforts of AMCHAM members in the Kingdom.
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa, the US Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec, Thai Trade Representative M.L.Chayotid Kridakon, and AMCHAM President Jeff Nygaard presided over the awards ceremony and recognized companies that demonstrate commitment to conducting business responsibly and giving back to local communities.
AMCHAM CSR Excellence Recognition is awarded to AMCHAM member companies for their long-term efforts to support Thailand’s sustainable development.
Qualifying companies have CSR programs with measurable results that create both economic and social gains for a year or more, high levels of employee involvement, and strong strategic partnerships with Thai organizations.
The company mission must also align closely with the goals of their CSR activities.
Member companies are recognized with different tiers for consecutive years of achievement.
Silver level: 3 consecutive years, Gold level: 5 consecutive years, and Platinum level: 10 consecutive years.
This year twenty six AMCHAM members received awards for more than ten years of consecutive CSR Excellence. In addition, three member companies received special awards for their individual CSR projects:
• Harmless Harvest won The Ambassador’s Award for Excellence in Thai-U.S. Partnership for their project, Coconuts Agriculture Project (ReCAP) which promotes regenerative agricultural practices among Nam Hom coconut farmers. Presented by U.S. Ambassador Robert Godec, this award recognizes a CSR project that supports innovation in the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economic Model through US-Thai partnership for transfer of technology or skills.
• WHA Industrial Development won the Thai Development Award for their project WeCYCLE, an upcycling project using water hyacinth fibre from Constructed Wetlands and recycled PET bottles. Presented by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa, this award honours a company that fosters sustainable development in alignment with the principles of the BCG Economic Model.
• PCS Security and Facility Services won the Excellence in CSR Award for their project, Neighboring Country Colleagues Programme, for fostering and investing in a diverse and inclusive work culture. Presented by AMCHAM President Jeff Nygaard, this award is given to a company that nurtures an inclusive society by embracing diversity to reduce inequality (DE&I).
“CSR activities strengthen stakeholder engagement and support, whether they are shareholders, business partners, customers, employees, governments, or the broader community. Our best path for success is when community and industry work together,” said AMCHAM President Jeff Nygaard, Executive Vice President of Operations & Technology of Seagate Technology. “It’s appropriate we come together today, on the eve of Thanksgiving, to celebrate the CSR Excellence Awards and all the good work members are doing to help the broader community here in Thailand.”
Recognition List
ACE Recognition
1. 3M Thailand
2. Accenture Solutions
3. Agoda
4. Amata Corporation
5. Amazon Global Selling
6. Asset World Corporation
7. BorgWarner PDS
8. Chandler MHM
9. Dana Spicer
10. Danieli
11. Harmless Harvest
12. HMC Polymers
13. HP Inc
14. Indorama Venture
15. INSEE Ecocycle
16. International School Bangkok
17. Kudun and Partners
18. Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
19. Organon
20. Salary Hero
21. Star Petroleum Refining Public Company
22. Steps Community
23. Thai Rayon
24. Thai Union Group
25. TPP Healthcare International
ACE Silver
1. Aditya Birla Foundation for Community Initiatives
2. Baker & McKenzie
3. Bayer Thai
4. Berli Jucker
5. Cardinal Health 222
6. Constant Energy Services
7. DKSH
8. Equator Pure Nature
9. Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
10. International SOS Services
11. MSD
12. PCS Security and Facility Services
13. Sanofi-Aventis
14. Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University
15. Supara Group (GQ Brand)
16. Tilleke & Gibbins
17. TCC Technology
ACE Gold
1. Cargill
2. Caterpillar
3. Colgate-Palmolive
4. Conrad Bangkok
5. Diversey Hygiene
6. Herbalife International
7. IBM Thailand
8. Jeunesse Global
9. Johnson & Johnson
10. Laguna Resorts and Hotels
11. Magnolia Quality Development Corporation
12. Marriott Hotels Thailand-Luxury Hotels & Resorts/Marriot Thailand Business Council (2022)
13. Mondelez International
14. Nu Skin Enterprises
15. Raja's Fashions
16. Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel
17. Robere and Associates
18. Samitivej
19. Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok
20. The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok
21. The St. Regis Bangkok
22. Western Digital
ACE Platinum
1. AIA Company Limited
2. Amway
3. Baxter Healthcare
4. Bumrungrad Hospital
5. Central Food Retail
6. Chevron Thailand Exploration & Production
7. Cisco Systems
8. Citibank, N.A.
9. Diageo Moet Hennessy
10. Dow Thailand Group
11. Esso (Thailand)
12. FedEx Express
13. Ford Motor Company
14. GlaxoSmithKline
15. Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok
16. Kenan Foundation Asia
17. McThai
18. Minor International
19. Pfizer
20. Procter & Gamble Trading
21. Santa Fe
22. Seagate Technology
23. Standard Chartered Bank
24. The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
25. WHA Industrial Development
26. YUM Restaurants International