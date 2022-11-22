AMCHAM Thailand Announces Winners for CSR Excellence Awards 2022

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa, the US Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec, Thai Trade Representative M.L.Chayotid Kridakon, and AMCHAM President Jeff Nygaard presided over the awards ceremony and recognized companies that demonstrate commitment to conducting business responsibly and giving back to local communities.

AMCHAM CSR Excellence Recognition is awarded to AMCHAM member companies for their long-term efforts to support Thailand’s sustainable development.

Qualifying companies have CSR programs with measurable results that create both economic and social gains for a year or more, high levels of employee involvement, and strong strategic partnerships with Thai organizations.

The company mission must also align closely with the goals of their CSR activities.

Member companies are recognized with different tiers for consecutive years of achievement.

Silver level: 3 consecutive years, Gold level: 5 consecutive years, and Platinum level: 10 consecutive years.

This year twenty six AMCHAM members received awards for more than ten years of consecutive CSR Excellence. In addition, three member companies received special awards for their individual CSR projects: