‘Digital readiness key skill employers seek in staff’
A leading global human resources consulting firm said that digital readiness of personnel is what most employers desire in the 21st-century workplace.
Meanwhile, employers who prioritised supporting their employees to enhance their skills, advance their careers, and achieve their goals are regarded as the best employers that people want to work for, Kincentric (Thailand) said.
This condition is one of the key trends in management for long-term business growth, according to Kincentric experts who spoke at a press conference on Thursday.
Kincentric Thailand managing director and partner Adisak Chandprapalert said that Covid-19, global economic volatility, and the rapidly changing business environment have presented significant challenges to organisations, and businesses must find a way to move forward and continue to grow.
"According to our professionals in human resources and corporate management, today's organisations must embrace new technologies while also creating a great employee experience by fostering the right culture and a work environment that allows people to succeed. This will foster creativity and drive long-term business growth," he said.
At the same time, organisations have to build a culture of diversity and inclusion. This may be difficult as it may challenge some organisations due to their current culture, Adisak added.
Kincentric Thailand partner Napas Sirivarangkul said that as organisations embrace digitalisation in order to move forward, employees' digital readiness is required.
She defined digital readiness as the ability to learn, be curious, and adapt.
Meanwhile, human resources departments must adapt their working methods, maintain an open attitude, and recognise that in today's labour market, organisations choose their preferred candidates based on their needs.
According to Napas, organisations must also take advantage of accepting and respecting differences in order to improve the working environment for their employees.
Furthermore, as attitudes towards employment change, organisations are more likely to include both full-time and part-time employees, such as outsourced or independent (gig) workers, who are becoming more common in Thailand, Napas said.
"The key word here is engagement between employers and employees. Employees who are engaged will talk positively about their organisation, will stay with the organisation in good and bad times, and will devote their energy to working together to fully develop the organisation," she noted.
Paulin Porkaew, project manager of "Kincentric Best Employers 2022", said in order to raise awareness among the business community about the importance of effective management and for creative and sustainable growth, Kincentric (Thailand) has collaborated with Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University (Sasin) for more than 20 years to organise the Best Employers Thailand awards to world-class standards.
This year is the 22nd edition of the awards and featured 94 participants from 13 industries covering a wide range of businesses and industries including energy and utilities, finance, consumer products, and retail. Shortlisted participants are assessed in three principal areas: employees’ opinions, a public survey and corporate performance.
Paulin revealed that 11 organisations were chosen for “Kencentric Best Employers Thailand Awards 2022” based on their human resource management and how it relates to corporate strategy, human resource management efficiency, and corporate leaders' policies. The awards ceremony was held on November 23.
The 11 companies that received awards were:
1. Cargill Thailand
2. Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Company Limited
3. DHL Express International (Thailand) Limited
4. Central Marketing Group (CMG)
5. B2S
6. Central Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN)
7. Robinson Public Company Limited
8. Food Passion Company Limited
9. Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)
10. Maersk Thailand and Siam Shoreside Services
11.Bangkok Industry Gas Company Limited (BIG)
"This year, we studied our winners' corporate management strategies using the 'Reveal, Relearn, Rethink, and Reshape' strategy," Paulin explained.
She noted that this also reflects what Kincentric is attempting to emphasise, which is that being the best employer entails continuously developing the organisation and its people. Furthermore, the award is a metric that can help the company grow more efficiently and sustainably, she added.