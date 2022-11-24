‘Digital readiness key skill employers seek in staff’

Meanwhile, employers who prioritised supporting their employees to enhance their skills, advance their careers, and achieve their goals are regarded as the best employers that people want to work for, Kincentric (Thailand) said.

This condition is one of the key trends in management for long-term business growth, according to Kincentric experts who spoke at a press conference on Thursday.

Kincentric Thailand managing director and partner Adisak Chandprapalert said that Covid-19, global economic volatility, and the rapidly changing business environment have presented significant challenges to organisations, and businesses must find a way to move forward and continue to grow.

"According to our professionals in human resources and corporate management, today's organisations must embrace new technologies while also creating a great employee experience by fostering the right culture and a work environment that allows people to succeed. This will foster creativity and drive long-term business growth," he said.

At the same time, organisations have to build a culture of diversity and inclusion. This may be difficult as it may challenge some organisations due to their current culture, Adisak added.