Advertising revenue rises for most Thai media for first 10 months of 2022
Businesses in Thailand have spent more than 98 billion baht on advertising in the first 10 months of this year, marking a 10.48% increase year on year.
Nielsen Holdings, an American information, data and market measurement company, said all types of media, with the exception of print, saw their revenue from advertising rise from January to October.
Companies spent as much as 9.91 billion baht on advertising in October, or 6.09% more compared to last year. Nielsen said advertising revenue of all media except television rose in October. Advertising revenue for television stations contracted by 4.94% against the same month last year.
Ad revenue for the first 10 months can be categorised as:
• Television: 52.65 billion baht (+0.41%)
• Outdoor and mobile media: 11.17 billion (+42.44%)
• Theatres: 6.14 billion (+168.91%)
• Radio: 2.77 billion (3.78%)
• Print: 2.51 billion (-1.72%)
• Shopping mall media: 727 million (+33.39%)
• Online media: 22.09 billion (+8.15%).
Nielsen said food and beverage manufacturers were the biggest spenders, allocating 15.7 billion baht to advertising or 3% more compared to last year.
This was followed by media and marketing businesses, who spent 5.27 billion baht on advertising, up by 19%.
The medical industry was the third biggest spender, with 4.93 billion baht or 5% more year on year.
The top three companies that spent the most on advertising are Unilever Thai Holding (3.15 billion baht, -20%), Nestlé (Thai) (2.25 billion baht, -10%), and Procter & Gamble Trading (Thailand) (2 billion baht, +5%).