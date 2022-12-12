Advertising revenue rises for most Thai media for first 10 months of 2022

Nielsen said food and beverage manufacturers were the biggest spenders, allocating 15.7 billion baht to advertising or 3% more compared to last year.

This was followed by media and marketing businesses, who spent 5.27 billion baht on advertising, up by 19%.

The medical industry was the third biggest spender, with 4.93 billion baht or 5% more year on year.

The top three companies that spent the most on advertising are Unilever Thai Holding (3.15 billion baht, -20%), Nestlé (Thai) (2.25 billion baht, -10%), and Procter & Gamble Trading (Thailand) (2 billion baht, +5%).