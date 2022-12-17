Thai company with global ambitions targets net-zero emissions by 2042

Aeroklas Co Ltd designs and develops patented vehicle parts and accessories. Aeroklas' car components and accessories are used to decorate and improve the efficiency of pickup trucks. Aeroklas distributes the brand domestically and internationally.

Eastern Polypack manufactures and distributes disposable plastic food and beverage containers, cups, plates, and bowls under the EPP brand. EPP is a premium brand in the food and beverage industry, he says, adding, the company introduced "eici" last year to expand into non-premium products.

"During the pandemic, the company experienced the same difficulties as other industries because our customers were impacted. Fortunately, we had another business opportunity with Eastern Polypack, which sells food containers. They became the pandemic's demand-pull delivery food business. As a result, our company did not suffer much of an impact," he says.

Pawat said that in fiscal year 2022–2023, EPG expects to increase revenue by 12–15%, with a gross margin of 29–32%. He added that the group is focusing on a strategy to achieve sustainable growth in four areas:

▪️ Create organic growth from the core business with technological readiness and highly efficient production capacity that create innovative products to achieve continuity in the new S-curve and to expand the market domestically and internationally to increase market share.

▪️ Build joint venture investments.

▪️ Increase the budget allocated to R&D to develop a new business era in the future.

▪️ Set the long-term aim of achieving "net-zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2042.

EPG is also committed to its vision of long-term growth by adhering to the motto "Contribution to a better society”. EPG adheres to its commitment of "Creating a World in Harmony with Technology and Innovation", says Pawat.

"Energy consumption is a fundamental need for business operations, and energy activity generates greenhouse gases. So Aeroflex has set a long-term goal of net zero by 2042,” he says. “Proactive energy conservation measures have been implemented to improve the organisation's energy efficiency, including a solar rooftop, resulting in total power capacity of 18 megawatts and the ability to absorb 13,500 tons of CO2, saving about 70 million baht per year," he added.