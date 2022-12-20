Thai AirAsia expects to achieve 90% of pre-Covid business next year

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said the prospects for robust business next year were already reflected in the rebound in passenger numbers and aircraft utilisation rate this year.

Santisuk expressed confidence that Thai AirAsia would fly 10 million passengers this year, thanks to the strong market for domestic flights. Last year, the airline flew only 2.93 million passengers, he said.

As the tourism sector has started to revive, Thai AirAsia’s aircraft utilization rate last month rose to 12 hours, the CEO added.