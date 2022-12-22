THAI nearing pre-Covid revenue and on course for stock market return: CEO

This was driving current monthly revenue of 12 billion baht, compared with 15 billion baht before the pandemic, he said.

Monthly revenue had grown continuously since hitting a low of 200 million baht during the Covid-19 crisis, he added.

Suvadhana said the airline had returned to profit since May this year by cutting costs and expenses while securing more revenue sources. THAI reduced its fleet from 103 aircraft to 61 after filing for bankruptcy protection in 2020 and recording debt of over 400 billion baht in 2021. However, creditors approved a revised rehabilitation plan in September this year after recovery proceeded faster than expected.

Suvadhana said the company no longer needs to urgently seek extra funds as it has cash flow of 30 billion baht.