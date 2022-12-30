Line Shopping lines up new tools to help e-commerce players cope with competition

All social commerce players will face a new level of competition next year, with more funding and investment for marketing no longer guaranteeing revenue and profit success, said Lertad Supadhiloke, director of e-commerce, Line Thailand, in an exclusive interview with The Nation.

He explained that almost all players, particularly the major ones, have realised that price strategy cannot win buyers' loyalty. Hence, they must devise new strategies. Some of them have already done so this year. Despite losing market share, some of the big players are increasing their profits.

"The competition in social commerce next year would be fun because business owners, large and small, would have to creatively innovate their own marketing strategy for their specific target group," Lertad said.

He added that some players will pay closer attention to budget management with specific target audiences.

In view of this situation, Line Shopping will provide more tools and features to assist business owners, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, in competing on the platform on an equal footing, he said.

He demonstrated a new tool — Live features — which will be available in the first quarter of 2023. This new feature will allow business owners to connect with their customers in real time while also enabling them to discover new potential customers.

Users will notice differences between the platform and other live features platforms, he said.