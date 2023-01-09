Kerry Express slashing operational costs to cope with economic challenges

Alex Ng, CEO of Kerry Express (Thailand), said at a press conference on Friday that its "Lean Programme” follows up on its aggressive pricing strategy in 2022, which put significant competitive pressure on its competitors.

However, as the global recession, high inflation, energy price volatility, and geopolitical tensions intensified, Kerry needed to improve operational efficiencies in many areas. Ng said it was required to create a better appetite for larger market share and scale when the economy shows signs of recovery.

"We decided to launch the Lean Programme in the first week of 2023 as a commitment to internal improvement and returning to be profitable," he said.

Ng added that Kerry, as a good and responsible market leader, should always look inward to improve its cost efficiency, employee productivity, and creativity.

He explained that the programme would use four main strategies to cut costs from within.

The first step is an aggressive cost-cutting and waste-reduction exercise. Then there's the management pay cut for top executives. Following that, all departments' head counts would be frozen until further notice. Finally, non-performing sites and locations would be closed.