AirAsia Aviation Group named one of safest low-cost airlines for 2023

AirAsia Malaysia (AK), AirAsia Thailand (FD) and AirAsia Philippines (Z2) as well as medium-haul affiliate airlines - AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) and Thai AirAsia X (XJ) received this significant recognition for their robust overall safety procedures and comprehensive Covid 19 mitigation plans through a recent announcement by the safety aviation experts at airlineratings.com - achieving the top 7/7 stars for both areas.

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of Airasia Aviation Group Limited said: “Safety is a key deciding factor for travellers and is also a key factor affecting any airline’s reputation. This is now more important than ever post-pandemic.