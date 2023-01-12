AirAsia Aviation Group named one of safest low-cost airlines for 2023
AirAsia Aviation Group has once again come out on top after recently being named one of the top 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world for 2023.
AirAsia Malaysia (AK), AirAsia Thailand (FD) and AirAsia Philippines (Z2) as well as medium-haul affiliate airlines - AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) and Thai AirAsia X (XJ) received this significant recognition for their robust overall safety procedures and comprehensive Covid 19 mitigation plans through a recent announcement by the safety aviation experts at airlineratings.com - achieving the top 7/7 stars for both areas.
Bo Lingam, Group CEO of Airasia Aviation Group Limited said: “Safety is a key deciding factor for travellers and is also a key factor affecting any airline’s reputation. This is now more important than ever post-pandemic.
“We maintain a strict focus on upholding the highest standards of safety at all times and wish to thank the aviation experts at Airlineratings.com for their recognition of this. During the downtime in flying over the past two years, we also introduced numerous innovations and contactless procedures to make flying more seamless and hygienic. Travel is now bouncing back and all these measures help restore confidence in air travel and stimulate consumers to get back on board in the skies with us.”
Geoffrey Thomas, Editor in Chief and Founder of Airlineratings.com commended AirAsia Group for continuing to put safety and Covid mitigation measures at the forefront. The airlines which we have acknowledged have also continued to pass the major International Air Transport Association (IATA) safety audit - IOSA, which covers more than 1,060 parameters and is the global benchmark for maintaining the highest safety standards.
“We look forward to seeing AirAsia continue to soar to new heights in the future now that air travel is back in a big way.”