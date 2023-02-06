Central Retail plans major investment in 2023 for 15% boost in revenue

The target would be a 15% increase over 2022.

Yol Phokasub, CRC's chief executive officer, told a press conference on Monday that this investment would accelerate monumental growth within five business groups while prioritising sustainable growth and leading the retail business to a strong future.

CRC Five's core businesses include food, fashion, hardline, property, and health and wellness.

Yol said that the decision was made as the CRC sees various positive signs in both the retail and service sectors, as well as how the economy and tourism are fully revitalising themselves, together with China reopening its country, and consumer purchasing power recovering at a promising rate.

The company's long-term growth will be driven by four major strategies, he explained.

The first is to accelerate its core business growth in three major markets: Thailand, Vietnam, and Italy. Diversifying customers, opening new branches, maintaining a conservative cash flow, and renovating community malls will all contribute to growth.

The second strategy is to improve its omni-retail platform with the help of technology and AI to provide an exceptional customer experience, he said.

The third goal is to create new growth pillars by focusing on new exciting and sizeable businesses that would better meet customer needs and strengthen our position in both Thailand and Vietnam.

The fourth strategy is to form alliances through acquisition, joint investment, and even spin-off, Yol said.