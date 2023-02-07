Scoot gives Bangkok flyers the Pokemon experience in unique Pikachu Jet

Inside the aircraft, passengers can look forward to eye-catching character prints on the seats and overhead cabins, as well as Pokémon-themed amenities and Japanese-inspired dishes.

Passengers can also purchase exclusive merchandise while making their booking on the Pikachu Jet or when onboard these flights, including lanyard, tote bag, and bucket hat.

"The Pokémon Air Adventures flight experience resonates with our fun and innovative brand DNA, and we are excited to bring smiles to travellers going into and out of Bangkok," Scoot chief commercial officer Calvin Chan said.

"Thailand remains one of Scoot’s important markets and we are committed to connecting travellers between Thailand and other parts of the world,” he added.

Scoot is initially operating its Pikachu Jet in five countries – Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and South Korea.

The next to-and-from flight on the Singapore-Bangkok route will be operated on March 15.

For more information about Scoot's Pikachu Jet, visit www.flyscoot .com/en/discover/escape-with-scoot/pokemon-pikachu-jet-flights.