Disney treat awaits visitors to Bangkok’s Asiatique next month
Visitors to Asiatique The Riverfront in Bangkok will be able to greet characters from Walt Disney Company beginning March 24, Asset World Corporation (AWC) said on Wednesday.
The CEO and president of AWC, Wallapa Traisorat, said the event — “Disney 100 Village” — will be held at Asiatique from March 24 to July 31 this year to mark Disney's 100th anniversary.
She said the four-month event would feature five zones: Frozen, Princess Zone, Pixar Putt, Marvel and Star Wars.
These zones will gather famous characters, such as Grogu from The Mandalorian, Woody from Toy Story and Olaf from Frozen.
"AWC expects ‘Disney 100 Village’ to attract Thai and foreign tourists to visit Asiatique," she said, adding that AWC had invested 200 million baht to organise this event.
Interested people can purchase tickets from February 24 onwards, she added.
US entertainment conglomerate, Walt Disney Company, also known as Disney, was founded on October 16, 1923, by brothers Walt and Roy O Disney as Disney Brothers Studio. It also operated under the names Walt Disney Studio and Walt Disney Productions before changing its name to The Walt Disney Company in 1986.
Disney is one of the biggest and best-known companies in the world, and has been ranked No 53 on the 2022 Fortune 500 list of biggest companies in the US by revenue.
