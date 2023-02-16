Disney treat awaits visitors to Bangkok’s Asiatique next month

The CEO and president of AWC, Wallapa Traisorat, said the event — “Disney 100 Village” — will be held at Asiatique from March 24 to July 31 this year to mark Disney's 100th anniversary.

She said the four-month event would feature five zones: Frozen, Princess Zone, Pixar Putt, Marvel and Star Wars.

These zones will gather famous characters, such as Grogu from The Mandalorian, Woody from Toy Story and Olaf from Frozen.