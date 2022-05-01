Fri, May 20, 2022

Florida lawmakers pass bill to revoke Disney's special status

Florida legislators passed a bill on Thursday (April 21) that would revoke Walt Disney Co's special tax status in a move widely seen as tit-for-tat for the company's opposition to a new state law limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools.

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis, who is all but guaranteed to sign it.

Several Republican-controlled states have made moves to restrict rights, often focused on transgender people, in battles that have pitted them against Democrats, ahead of midterm and other elections later this year.

The Republican-led state House in Florida voted 70-38 to do away with a special tax district created by a 1967 law that allows Disney to self-govern the roughly 25,000-acre Orlando area where its Walt Disney World theme park complex is located. The state Senate passed the measure on Wednesday (April 20).

DeSantis, in a surprise move, had asked lawmakers to consider the legislation during a special session he called this week. He did not immediately comment on the bill's passage on Thursday.

The law would eliminate a handful of special tax districts including the Reedy Creek Improvement District which covers about 25,000 acres in Orange and Osceola counties.

That structure makes Disney, which is one of the state's largest private employers, and other landowners responsible for providing services such as fire-fighting, power, water and roads. They in turn get relief from taxes and fees.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is the company’s largest theme park. Its sprawling businesses also include movie studios, broadcast and cable television networks, streaming services, cruise lines and retail products.

The change would go into effect in June 2023.

