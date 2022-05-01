Florida lawmakers pass bill to revoke Disney's special status

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis, who is all but guaranteed to sign it.

Several Republican-controlled states have made moves to restrict rights, often focused on transgender people, in battles that have pitted them against Democrats, ahead of midterm and other elections later this year.

The Republican-led state House in Florida voted 70-38 to do away with a special tax district created by a 1967 law that allows Disney to self-govern the roughly 25,000-acre Orlando area where its Walt Disney World theme park complex is located. The state Senate passed the measure on Wednesday (April 20).