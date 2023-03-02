Upbeat about Thailand’s growth, LH Financial Group unveils expansion plan for 2023

Reviewing their performance in 2022, Shih Jiing-Fuh, president of LH Financial Group, said on Thursday that the group is very confident of Thailand's growth this year.

He said the Thai economy is expected to grow by 3.7% in 2023, owing to improved tourism, the employment situation, and more private investment, along with a gradual decline in inflation and energy prices.

Although other risk factors, such as geopolitical tensions, may have an impact on Thailand's recovery, these scenarios would also be excellent opportunities for Thailand, he said.

Relocation of businesses

He explained that many entrepreneurs and manufacturers are considering relocating their businesses in order to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruption.

Thailand is one of the first destinations in the Asia-Pacific region that business owners, particularly Taiwanese, consider when looking to relocate or diversify their manufacturing base, he said.

The movement followed last year's notable expansion of loans to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) (by 35%) and loans to Taiwanese companies (by 95%).

Wide range of products



"The group's 2023 strategy focuses on offering a comprehensive range of financial and investment products that are appropriate for customers' circumstances and investment timing via the digital platform," he said.

He explained that the action included synergy strategies between the entities in the financial business group and CTBC, the parent company of the LH Financial Business Group, to jointly tailor products and services to the needs of all customer segments.