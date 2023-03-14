End of rocky road for Baskin-Robbins in Thailand as all stores shuttered

The number of Baskin-Robbins branches in Thailand also plummeted from 10 at the end of 2021 to four in 2022.

The remaining branches – at Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital, K Village, Siam Paragon and The Walk Kaset Nawamintra – were shuttered as of press time.

A brand upgrade that included importing ice cream ingredients from the US failed to stem losses, which accumulated to over 128 million baht over the past 10 years. The past three years of Covid also hit sales.