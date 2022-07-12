Taste the ice creams in shapes of China's cultural relics

With its precursor, the Preparatory Office of the National Museum of History, established in July 1912, the NMC was formed in 2003 as a result of the merger of the National Museum of Chinese History and the National Museum of Chinese Revolution, both on the east side of Tian'anmen Square.
China Daily
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : July 12, 2022
By : China Daily
Published : Jul 15, 2022
Published : Jul 15, 2022
Published : Jul 15, 2022
Published : Jul 15, 2022