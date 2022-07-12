Fri, July 15, 2022

Taste the ice creams in shapes of China's cultural relics

Inspired by China's cultural relics, the National Museum of China has launched a variety of creative food products in recent years. Those products featuring different shapes of cultural relics have been designed in an attempt to arouse people's interests in exhibits of museums.

With its precursor, the Preparatory Office of the National Museum of History, established in July 1912, the NMC was formed in 2003 as a result of the merger of the National Museum of Chinese History and the National Museum of Chinese Revolution, both on the east side of Tian'anmen Square.

Eagle-shaped Pottery Ding vessel displayed at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, and an eagle-shaped ice cream bar

Square vessel with four rams displayed at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, and an ice cream bar shaped like the vessel

 

Jade Ruyi, a traditional Chinese ornamental object for luck, displayed at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, and mooncakes with the same Ruyi pattern

 

Bronze Rhino-shaped Zun (wine vessel) displayed at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, and a Rhino-shaped ice cream bar

 

Yu cauldron displayed at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, and an ice cream bar shaped like the cauldron

China Daily

Asia News Network

Asia News Network

Published : July 12, 2022

By : China Daily

Nation Thailnad
