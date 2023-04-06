Sizzler upgrades menu and layout, expands to new provinces

The new strategy will focus on food presentation, flavours and all-year promotions while keeping prices unchanged, the brand said.

Anirute David Collins, general manager of Minor subsidiary SLRT, which operates Thai Sizzlers, said first-quarter performance had inspired the brand to launch something new to win customers' loyalty and increase members.

Steak recipes will be upgraded with premium ingredients and presentation. Meanwhile, branches will be renovated to modernise appearance and upgrade layouts.

Customers can also expect Sizzler to expand to more provinces with four new outlets upcountry.

"Our members account for 20% of total sales, and we hope to increase that to 30% by the end of this year," Anirute said.

The loyalty programme has also been made more user-friendly with an electronic membership card system.

The brand is also evolving to keep up with rapidly emerging social trends, including the growing influence of social media recommendations. The goal was to maintain Sizzlers’ three-decade status as Thailand's premier steak and salad bar, Anirute added.

"We predict that this change in business strategy will bring about an increase in sales during the second quarter of 2023,” he said.

Introduced to Thailand in 1992, Sizzler now has 61 branches and a 60% slice of the steak-and-salad restaurant market.