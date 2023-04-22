Cathay Pacific sees 42-fold increase in passengers in March

The airline flew 1,322,180 passengers last month, an increase of 4,217 percent compared with March 2022. Passenger load factor soared to 90.4 percent, and capacity — measured in available seat kilometers — rose by around 24 times from a year ago.

Also, in the first quarter of 2023, the number of passengers jumped more than 39 times compared with the same period in the previous year, with capacity up over 20-fold.

“The passenger business of Cathay Pacific continued to improve in the first quarter of 2023, with 19 percent more passengers carried in March than in February, reaching 1.3 million,” said Lavinia Lau Hoi-zee, chief customer and commercial officer of the airline.

Cathay Pacific Group, comprising passenger airlines Cathay Pacific and HK Express, said its passenger flight capacity has been restored to 50 percent of the level in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, and cargo volumes have also seen an increase.