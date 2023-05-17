THAI shares may return to the SET for trading next year

Among the interesting issues presented to the Cabinet were capital restructuring, debt-to-equity conversion and the allocation of newly-issued ordinary shares to existing shareholders, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said.

Thai Airways Plc will proceed with the following:

1. The exercise of their right by THAI's long-term lenders to purchase newly-issued common shares in the same amount as the new outstanding debt, or the option to pay for the newly-issued common shares by converting the existing outstanding debt (under the business rehabilitation plan) to 4.91 billion newly-issued common shares at 2.5452 baht per share.

2. Conversion of debt into newly-issued common shares in order to fully repay 12.83 billion baht in outstanding debt to the Finance Ministry with 5.04 billion shares at 2.5452 baht per share.

3. Conversion of debt into newly-issued common shares to repay outstanding debt due to various creditors, such as financial institutions who are entitled to receive proceeds from the sale of aircraft; unsecured financial institutions creditors; and bondholders equivalent to 24.50% of the outstanding debt (totalling 25 billion baht) with 9.822 billion shares at 2.5452 baht per share.

4. The exercise of the right to convert the new portion of the loan interest owed to various creditors totalling 4.84 billion baht to 1.9 billion newly-issued common shares at 2.5452 baht per share.

5. Preferential public offering (PPO) of 9.82 billion shares at not less than 2.5452 baht per share.