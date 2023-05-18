Share prices of energy, retail, construction firms feel the pinch after Move Forward victory

The analysts explained that Move Forward has clear economic policies to act against those enjoying near-monopoly, as well as liberalise businesses with focus on supporting small entrepreneurs or startups. The analysts said the policies worried shareholders of large conglomerates so their prices started to fall after the election result.

Nuttachart Mekmasin, assistant managing director and research analyst of Trinity Securities Co Ltd, said the election victory appeared to have impacted three groups of listed companies with state concessions:

Energy companies: These companies include private power plants, petroleum and gas producers and retailers. Nuttachart said all firms in the group are expected to be hit by the policies of the next government.