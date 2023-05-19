Thai fast-fashion maker moves to cut waste as industry faces backlash

Pravara Ekaraphanich, managing director of the company, told a press conference on Thursday that the project is motivated by the company’s desire to be environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Fashion should be a business that makes both consumers and the planet happy, she said, adding that the company has observed that 20% of the textiles it uses to make clothes end up in incinerators.

This waste is pointless and the leftover scraps of fabrics should be used to make something of value, Pravara said.

"We keep asking ourselves what to do with these excess fabrics so that they will not be left as textile industrial waste," she said.

As a result, the company is launching the “A'MAZE Green Society”, which is named after one of its many brands, which includes Guy Laroche.

Fast fashion has become a major concern of environmental advocacy groups globally. The United Nations Environmental Programme said “the pollution, waste, and emissions of fast fashion are fueling the triple planetary crisis”.

It said fast plastic fibres used in fast fashion are polluting the oceans, along with wastewater and toxic dyes used for manufacturing. The industry is also notorious for exploitation of underpaid workers, the UN agency said.

“There are enough clothes on the planet right now to dress the next six generations of the human race,” the Society to Save the Planet said.

Both the UN agency and the Society to Save the Planet have been urging clothing manufacturers to adopt less environmentally destructive manufacturing approaches.

Boutique New City may be taking a small step in the right direction.