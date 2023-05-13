UOB Thailand brings sustainable banking solutions and special promotions to Money Expo 2023

UOB Thailand joins Money Expo 2023 to showcase a suite of personalised and sustainable banking solutions. Visit the exhibition from May 11-14, 2023, at the Challenger Zone 2-3, Impact Muang Thong Thani, and explore UOB's offerings and special promotions tailored to the needs of all individual and business customers.

Mr Tan Choon Hin, President and CEO, UOB Thailand, said "Our participation in Money Expo 2023 aligns perfectly with UOB's purpose of Building the Future of ASEAN. We're thrilled to showcase our personalised and sustainable banking solutions, and help visitors connect with our range of offerings, catering to both individuals and businesses. Our booth features financial solutions, special promotions, and activities that demonstrate our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth as a leading regional bank.”

The design concept of the UOB booth "Building the Future of ASEAN" emphasises the importance of sustainability in economic, social, and environmental aspects, aligning with the Money Expo 2023 theme of "Green Finance for Green Living." The primary structure of the booth features an outstanding facade design inspired by the Five Bar Gate of UOB's logo, which reflects the bank's stability, credibility, and long-standing history of providing financial services in ASEAN. The overall design of the booth maximises the use of space while minimising waste and promoting the idea of sustainable living.