Thai pharma firm forms new partnership with Korean company to target SE Asian beauty market

The partnership will go beyond both companies' current responsibilities as importers and distributors of Aestox anti-wrinkle chemicals from Korea, said Kasikit Phuangpinyo, Aestec Pharma CEO, at a press conference over the weekend.

He explained that both parties are now forming an exclusive partnership in order to encourage significant growth and further penetrate Thailand's beauty and wellness markets.

"With this development, we are committed to providing an exceptional experience for Thai consumers while reinforcing trust in Korean beauty products that have gained global acceptance," he said.

The collaboration also includes organising medical knowledge annual conferences in Thailand on a regular basis to exchange and refresh aesthetic medical information among doctors, nurses and related workers.

To commemorate the new collaboration, Hugel announced that the HELF 2023 medical seminar will be held this year in Thailand under the theme "Towards Genuineness: In Pursuit of Aesthetic Strategies for All Ages".

The seminar's goal is to promote natural beauty for people of all genders and ages.

"The conference will primarily focus on improving knowledge and expertise in the use of popular products such as Botulinum toxin Type A [commonly known as anti-wrinkle agents] and Hyaluronic Acid fillers, both of which are widely used in Thailand," Kasikit explained.