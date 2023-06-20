Pizza Company rolling out another 40 branches to feed growing Thai appetite

In its biggest rebrand since landing in Thailand 22 years ago, the franchise operated by Minor Food Group will also renovate existing outlets while targeting a 15% boost in membership. The ongoing overhaul comes in response to Thailand’s growing hunger for dine-in, take-out, and delivery pizza.

General manager Patt Pongwittayapipat said the changes have received positive feedback with the restaurant business seeing a 40% rise and the delivery business, which is its strength, performing well with 27% growth.

“As a result, the brand’s April-May 2023 performance grew by around 20%," he said.

The company has just opened three new branches, with 10 more to follow soon and the remainder debuting in the second half of the year. That will bring the total number of outlets in Thailand to 452.

Half of the new 40 branches will be delivery-only, like outlets in petrol stations, while the rest will be dine-in and take away.

The company will finish renovating 100 branches in and around Bangkok this year at a cost of around 200 million baht, with the rest completed within the next 24 months.

It will also offer more promotions, rewards and discounts in its membership programme, targeting a 15% increase from the current 2.3 million members.

The revamp includes a new logo, new employee uniforms designed by Thai designer ASAVA, and fresh flavours.

Other new features include a 10% daily discount for members, upgraded delivery boxes to keep food warmer, new chunkier toppings combinations, and branch-based workshops for kids to play at being pizza chefs.

The brand said it now accounts for 70% of the total market share.