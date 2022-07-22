Minor Food pilots ‘Green Delivery’ service in Bangkok with Pizza Co 1112

As the first move toward a greener future, the Pizza Company 1112 began using electric motorcycles as part of its “Green Delivery” initiative. Now, pizza and other delicacies will be delivered to customers on “green” electric bikes, so everybody has a hand in saving the world.

The first phase will pilot in Bangkok and expand nationwide in keeping with Minor Food’s commitment to cut down CO2 emissions by 700,000kg in the next five years.

Kitticharn Kongpan, assistant VP of delivery operations, said the Pizza Company has been in the food and service business for more than two decades now, offering delivery services to customers. The strength of the business is its fast and reliable delivery business, which has won over consumers all these ears. At the same time, the company is committed to giving back to society via its environmental and social responsibility as well as ESG values. Responding to a global environment trend, the company is on track to carbon neutrality and has set a goal to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

“To reduce pollution, the company recently launched ‘Green Delivery’, in which only electric motorbikes will be used. The Pizza Company is the most successful in food delivery and has generated more than 2 billion baht in sales through the food delivery channel. The project also aims to increase efficiency and to reaffirm Minor Food’s commitment to reduce 700,000kg of CO2 emission in the next five years, as well as respond to the government’s clean energy initiative to reduce environmental impact,” he added.