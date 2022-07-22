Minor Food pilots ‘Green Delivery’ service in Bangkok with Pizza Co 1112

As the first move toward a greener future, the Pizza Company 1112 began using electric motorcycles as part of its “Green Delivery” initiative. Now, pizza and other delicacies will be delivered to customers on “green” electric bikes, so everybody has a hand in saving the world.
The first phase will pilot in Bangkok and expand nationwide in keeping with Minor Food’s commitment to cut down CO2 emissions by 700,000kg in the next five years.
Kitticharn Kongpan, assistant VP of delivery operations, said the Pizza Company has been in the food and service business for more than two decades now, offering delivery services to customers. The strength of the business is its fast and reliable delivery business, which has won over consumers all these ears. At the same time, the company is committed to giving back to society via its environmental and social responsibility as well as ESG values. Responding to a global environment trend, the company is on track to carbon neutrality and has set a goal to achieve Net Zero by 2050.
“To reduce pollution, the company recently launched ‘Green Delivery’, in which only electric motorbikes will be used. The Pizza Company is the most successful in food delivery and has generated more than 2 billion baht in sales through the food delivery channel. The project also aims to increase efficiency and to reaffirm Minor Food’s commitment to reduce 700,000kg of CO2 emission in the next five years, as well as respond to the government’s clean energy initiative to reduce environmental impact,” he added.
“The electric motorcycles that we will use to deliver our food have been designed and manufactured by Storm [Thailand], a well-recognised electric bike company focusing on reducing pollution. We will use these electric motorcycles to deliver food from Minor Food restaurants so we can transition from fuel to clean energy which is more environmentally friendly. Food delivery using electric motorcycles will begin in Bangkok, and we plan to expand to other areas in the future to cater to our consumers. We will also introduce other environment-friendly initiatives in our delivery and other aspects of our business so we can become a leading organisation that cares about the environment and clean energy for a sustainable future,” Kitticharn said.
Patt Pongwittayapipat, general manager of 1112 Delivery, said: “The design of the Pizza Company electric motorcycles ensures efficient delivery with durable battery life to allow them to run a long distance. From our test, each electric motorcycle can deliver 14 orders per charge, or run 120 to 150km, and there is a backup battery so the rider can switch to a new one without waiting for a recharge. Additionally, the size of the vehicle is designed to perfectly suit the food box in the back to ensure convenience and ease of use when our riders are on the road. We also offer roadside assistance in case of emergency. We are ready to offer a sustainable option in food delivery for our customers, focusing on the efficient use of resources. We also improve our logistic technology based on sustainability as our priority is social and environmental sustainability while also taking care of our consumers,” Patt said.
“Using electric motorcycles for delivery not only reduces carbon emission but also allows our consumers who order food via our delivery service to contribute to sustainability. At the same time, it helps our riders reduce their fuel expenses by switching to a rechargeable battery. Electric motorcycles are also easier to maintain,” he added.
For more details, contact Line: Thepizzacompany1112 and Facebook: The Pizza Company 1112 Lovers.
Published : July 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 23, 2022
Published : Jul 23, 2022
Published : Jul 23, 2022
Published : Jul 23, 2022