Thailand Building Fair and Secutech offers range of opportunities

The event also aims to be a promising platform for Thai producers, architects, interior designers, innovators, engineers, security providers, and anyone else in related fields to meet and discuss opportunities to improve their business or career together in the future.

Lucia Wong, general manager of Messe Frankfurt (Hong Kong), one of the key organisers, said that the first Thailand Building Fair 2023 came just in time when global trends required some improvement and revolution in creating buildings that are smarter and greener so that people can live and work comfortably while doing no harm to the planet.

Thailand Building Fair 2023, she said, is a comprehensive international building exhibition designed to promote building innovations and know-how in the building innovation business, sustainable living, and relevant technological solutions.

"The participants will have the opportunity to meet with the largest group of expert innovators from Thailand and overseas and learn how to select products and services that meet the intelligent living demands of businesses and individuals," she explained.

She categorised the fair's products and service highlights as engineering structure and system, intelligent building and environment engineering, and energy.

She noted that Messe Frankfurt hoped this international event would help improve people's quality of life by providing them with information and knowledge and allowing them to exchange ideas with world-leading innovators.