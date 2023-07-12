Thailand Building Fair and Secutech offers range of opportunities
Breakthrough technologies and innovations for total green building solutions and security will be among the major highlights of Thailand Building Fair and Secutech Thailand 2023, the event organiser told a press conference on Tuesday.
The event also aims to be a promising platform for Thai producers, architects, interior designers, innovators, engineers, security providers, and anyone else in related fields to meet and discuss opportunities to improve their business or career together in the future.
Lucia Wong, general manager of Messe Frankfurt (Hong Kong), one of the key organisers, said that the first Thailand Building Fair 2023 came just in time when global trends required some improvement and revolution in creating buildings that are smarter and greener so that people can live and work comfortably while doing no harm to the planet.
Thailand Building Fair 2023, she said, is a comprehensive international building exhibition designed to promote building innovations and know-how in the building innovation business, sustainable living, and relevant technological solutions.
"The participants will have the opportunity to meet with the largest group of expert innovators from Thailand and overseas and learn how to select products and services that meet the intelligent living demands of businesses and individuals," she explained.
She categorised the fair's products and service highlights as engineering structure and system, intelligent building and environment engineering, and energy.
She noted that Messe Frankfurt hoped this international event would help improve people's quality of life by providing them with information and knowledge and allowing them to exchange ideas with world-leading innovators.
"We would also like to promote the tremendous opportunity that Thailand and the Asean region represent. We are convinced that Thailand has the potential to become a regional hub for the building industry. With this event, we hope to contribute to Thailand's continued growth," she said.
Regina Tsai, Taiwan branch general manager of Messe Frankfurt (Hong Kong), said that Secutech Thailand will be held alongside Thailand Building Fair, as security is one of the critical issues that companies in the building industry require.
The exhibition aims to be a forum of business talks, knowledge exchange, and curation of the relevant technologies, products and services, she said.
Meanwhile, she noted that since Thailand invests more in basic infrastructure and transitions to smart cities on a national scale, the demand for security technologies and innovations will rise.
“Secutech Thailand 2023 is an exhibition on technology and solutions on security systems, fire prevention, smart living, and cyber-security,” she said, adding that the exhibition would help expose organisations to security system technologies and solutions, expand business connections, explore new markets, stimulate sales, and expand Asean markets.
Apart from holding comprehensive international trade exhibitions on buildings and security solutions, Messe Frankfurt and Worldex GEC (the local organiser) are also working with Wazzadu.com, Thailand's online search engine platform of updated information on material specifications and new design know-how in the architecture & building technology industry, to organise "InnovatorX 2023".
The event is a discussion forum on building technology and total security solutions with expert innovators from Thailand and abroad.
According to Jullakiat Sinchaichukiat, chief executive officer and founder of Wazzadu.com, various types of material innovations will be introduced at InnovatorX.
The forum also includes the Net Zero agenda, which will be implemented with a design process in the future. In addition, building technology for future lifestyles will be presented to improve the quality of life with modern building technology, he said.
"We sincerely hope that the topics and content throughout the three-day InnovatorX would address the market's demands and challenges in the building technology and solutions business for the ultimate goal of building a sustainable urban society and a liveable future for our world," he said, adding that the forum would be another great platform for Thai innovators to meet potential business partners.
Other key highlights of the activities and exhibition include: various types of material science innovations, new building technologies of the future, low carbon material, net zero implementation design, total solution for security and cyber-security.
Thailand Building Fair, Secutech Thailand 2023, and InnovatorX 2023 will be held from 10am to 6pm, November 1-3, at Hall EH103, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre.
The event is now in the process of recruiting exhibitors from all over the world to participate.
For more information, please visit:
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/thailandlightingfair https://www.facebook.com/secutechthailandexpo
Website : www.thailandbuildingfair.com
: www.secutechthailand.com