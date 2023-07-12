BIMS and SINGHA R-SA network preserve the eastern mangrove forests
The Burapha University Marine Science Institute (BIMS) collaborates with Singha R-SA Volunteer network, students from the Singha Biz Course program and AIESEC International Exchange Student Group to visit the Khlong Tamru mangrove forest area, the boundary between Chonburi and Chachoengsao provinces.
There they joined villagers in the community in cultivating mangrove plants such as mangrove trees, Samae trees, and release necessary aquatic animals including sea bass in the ecological system. The purpose is to add fertility to the mangrove forest area as well as to educate local youths about the importance of mangrove forests as a nursery for aquatic animals that helps prevent coastal erosion.
The Burapha University Marine Science Institute has constantly emphasized collaboration with villagers in the Khlong Tamru community, Muang District, Chonburi Province. This area is the last salt field in Chonburi Province and is a boundary between Chonburi Province and Chachoengsao Province. This mangrove forest is like the lungs of both provinces and is a breeding ground for aquatic animals that are essential to the ecosystem. The villagers in this area have worked together to take care of and conserve them all together until the mangrove forest in this area is fertile and quite adequate. The institute has supported promoting knowledge as well as managing marine and coastal environments, which is why the establishment of the Mangrove Seedlings Bank from Bamboo to protect the community's mangrove forests via the cooperation of people in the community for a sustainable community. The institute has participated regularly, this time jointly with Singha R-SA Volunteers to lead a network of Singha Volunteer students from many institutes to collaborate with local people to fulfill the mangrove forest area in this area by planting trees to increase the mangrove area and launching aquatic animals, which are essential to the ecosystem and affect the livelihoods of the villagers.
Supavich Nanthapanjaporn, a fourth-year student at the Faculty of Economics, Thammasat University, representative of the project participants revealed that “Environmental problems are issues that I have learned since childhood but do not sense that they are necessary. The summer in Thailand is very hot and I am starting to feel that it is affecting the world. This shows that the environment is a critical problem that everyone needs to help each other. I believe that if everyone helps each other from today on, it will change. The Singha R-SA Volunteer activity that I participated today, is a very good opportunity to have the opportunity to experience real learning and doing real things in the area with friends. For me, I think mangrove planting can help restore the environment. Therefore, mangrove planting by experts is something that everyone can come and help. I think it is a good starting point to help the world.”
As for Indian exchange students, Ria Parmar, vice president of business and project development at AIESEC in Thailand, said “Today's world is fast-paced and evolving, and what we do today has a profound effect on our surroundings. Therefore, if we help each other comprehensively in preserving the environment even if it is just a small start, it can make the world a better place. Today, I am very delighted to participate in this mangrove planting activities with Singha Volunteers. For me, mangrove planting is not just about planting trees, it is about helping to strengthen marine biodiversity and create future benefits for the environment in this area and make our planet a better place.”
Singha Biz Course students representing 11 universities along with a network of AIESEC international exchange students from various countries including India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Cambodia participated in the activity.
However, this mission to conserve the mangrove area of Chonburi is one of the projects "Singha R-SA Volunteer Marine Environment Conservation", which is done with a network of Singha Volunteer students from 12 institutions from the south and east continually to preserve the marine environment and is another way to help reduce climate change, to build a quality of life for with the community. Singha Volunteer has continuously monitored the results of the project, therefore people can be confident that the projects organized by Singha Volunteer are efficient and beneficial to the community sustainably.