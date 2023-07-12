BIMS and SINGHA R-SA network preserve the eastern mangrove forests

There they joined villagers in the community in cultivating mangrove plants such as mangrove trees, Samae trees, and release necessary aquatic animals including sea bass in the ecological system. The purpose is to add fertility to the mangrove forest area as well as to educate local youths about the importance of mangrove forests as a nursery for aquatic animals that helps prevent coastal erosion.

The Burapha University Marine Science Institute has constantly emphasized collaboration with villagers in the Khlong Tamru community, Muang District, Chonburi Province. This area is the last salt field in Chonburi Province and is a boundary between Chonburi Province and Chachoengsao Province. This mangrove forest is like the lungs of both provinces and is a breeding ground for aquatic animals that are essential to the ecosystem. The villagers in this area have worked together to take care of and conserve them all together until the mangrove forest in this area is fertile and quite adequate. The institute has supported promoting knowledge as well as managing marine and coastal environments, which is why the establishment of the Mangrove Seedlings Bank from Bamboo to protect the community's mangrove forests via the cooperation of people in the community for a sustainable community. The institute has participated regularly, this time jointly with Singha R-SA Volunteers to lead a network of Singha Volunteer students from many institutes to collaborate with local people to fulfill the mangrove forest area in this area by planting trees to increase the mangrove area and launching aquatic animals, which are essential to the ecosystem and affect the livelihoods of the villagers.