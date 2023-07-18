Beauty you can drink

The product is part of M*U Beverage, a new MUO business venture with more product lines on the way, Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, CEO of JKN Global Group and owner of the Miss Universe Organisation, said at a news conference on Monday.

She claimed that M*U mineral water is one of the purest natural water sourced from Iceland and is targeting die-hard MOU fans across the world and upper-middle-class consumers who care about their health.

"To sustain this beauty pageant olympics, we cannot survive solely on the organisation of the pageant and ticket sales. We need more market engagement," she said, adding that the new line of business has been part of her plan since she decided to purchase the MUO last year. She referred to MUO's three Ps of strategic growth as Pageant, Platform, and Product.

While the platform is intended as a channel for all Miss Universe contents, which are largely about enhancing self-esteem, such as health and beauty, travel, food, lifestyle, and money, the products will be as diverse as personal care items and nutritious food and beverages.

“The Miss Universe brand is a universal brand, which is constantly evolving through creative imagination. M*U Beverage is the first Miss Universe branded product line that reiterates our original values: empowering women to realise their ambitions and build their self-confidence as a catalyst for future success,” Anne Jakapong said.

She explained that the beverage is an appropriate initial first product because JKN, her other company, already owns a beverage facility in Prachinburi, Thailand.