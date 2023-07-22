Pick up Supergoop! at super discounts in Siam

The event is part of the brand’s “Solar Powered Freedom!” global campaign and Thailand is one of the three countries chosen for the “Supergoop! SPF Party”.

Katie Leung, the brand’s Asia-Pacific marketing director, said the event is showcasing the brand’s signature products, which shoppers can try and purchase at exclusive prices.

She said Supergoop! chose Thailand for the event because all Thais, regardless of age or gender, use sunscreen daily.

“Our products give everyone ‘solar-powered’ freedom because they know they can fully embrace and enjoy the energy provided by the sun, instead of feeling like the sun is the enemy,” she explained.

She added that the aim is to help eradicate skin cancer while making the use of SPF fun and accessible to all.

“Why be afraid of the sun? It’s a natural energy that should be embraced. Our brand gives people the confidence to go out and face the sun while being protected,” Leung added.

The brand has more than 40 products on offer that suit different tastes, skin tones, types and lifestyles, she said.

Though it does not expect a huge spike in sales, she said Supergoop! hopes to instil the habit of wearing sunscreen among people.

"Thailand is an important market for Supergoop! We have many exciting plans for the future, so stay tuned," she said.

The event, which kicked off on Thursday, wraps up on Sunday.

Supergoop! products are available at all Sephora stores.