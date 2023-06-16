Official sees room for Thai skincare products targeting Chinese women

High-end skincare products can be a lucrative avenue to explore, as the market is expected to be valued at 168.8 billion baht by 2024, said Buntee Parnichprapai, secretary to the Minister of Commerce.

Currently, there is a significant increase in demand for skincare products among Chinese consumers, particularly products targeting skin whitening, freckle reduction, and brightening.

According to the 2022 market trend report on skin whitening, published by the Meilixiuxing app which provides skincare and cosmetics decision-making services, more than 90% of the surveyed sample group of 2,240 individuals expressed a desire for whitening products.

Since 2020, there has been an 82% increase in Chinese consumers' interest in whitening products, Buntee said.

According to iResearch, the market value of the whitening essence market in China reached as high as 28.51 billion yuan, or approximately 137.50 billion baht, in 2020. It is predicted that from 2021 to 2023, the market would continue to grow steadily at a rate of 12.7% annually and expand to over 35 billion yuan (168.80 billion baht) by 2023.

Buntee added that, "The skin of Asian people is generally thinner than that of Europeans, and it has a weaker protective barrier against external factors, which can potentially impact skin health. Therefore, Chinese consumers are seeking whitening products that are non-irritating and highly effective. Popular whitening ingredients in the Chinese market include fruit acids/alpha-hydroxy acids, vitamin C, and niacinamide, which are widely accepted by Chinese consumers for their efficacy and familiarity."