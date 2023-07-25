Betagro aims to cash in on growing demand for super-premium foods
The super-premium food market is expected to continue growing in line with changing consumer behaviour and increased spending, food and agro-industrial company Betagro Pcl said on Tuesday.
The chief operating officer of the company’s food business, Oliver Gottschall, said the value of the super-premium food market is expected to reach 57.1 billion baht this year as consumer spending on meat grew by around 10% over the past three years.
This was partly driven by an improving economy and tourism sector, he said.
He added that the market also gained positive sentiment from change in consumer behaviour due to various factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns over environment.
"Consumers are much more focused on taking care of their health, which includes an increased awareness of the benefits of high quality, clean, safe food from sources that can be traced and trusted," he said.
He said Betagro had invested 100 million baht to launch a new marketing campaign: "If you want to live a natural lifestyle, S-Pure is your No. 1 brand”. It aims to boost the brand's sales growth by 17% year on year.
The company is launching new and extended product varieties, improved packaging designs, the use of paper trays to reduce plastic waste, and an extensive communication campaign to inform customers about the benefits of S-Pure products, he said.
Oliver said that fresh and processed products under the brand are free from chemicals, such as antibiotics and growth hormones. He added that 70% of products came with paper trays made from 100% eucalyptus trees from planted forests.
The paper trays are designed to have the same functionality as plastic trays, but reduce plastic use by up to 80%, he said, adding that Betagro aims to use 100% eco-friendly packaging within three years.
Betagro plans to bring famous artists and stars to share healthcare tips and cooking demonstrations, he revealed. A special privilege programme for loyal S-Pure customers is also going to be launched soon, he added.
"The launch of the S-Pure campaign at this time not only reinforces our leadership in the super-premium food segment, but it is also meant to inspire people to enhance their lives through a healthier lifestyle," he said.
"With Betagro’s strong positioning as a producer of high-quality products, we expect S-Pure sales to grow significantly, making S-Pure an integral part of our brand portfolio and our aspiration to become a world-class branded food company," he said.