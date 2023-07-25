Betagro aims to cash in on growing demand for super-premium foods

The chief operating officer of the company’s food business, Oliver Gottschall, said the value of the super-premium food market is expected to reach 57.1 billion baht this year as consumer spending on meat grew by around 10% over the past three years.

This was partly driven by an improving economy and tourism sector, he said.

He added that the market also gained positive sentiment from change in consumer behaviour due to various factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns over environment.

"Consumers are much more focused on taking care of their health, which includes an increased awareness of the benefits of high quality, clean, safe food from sources that can be traced and trusted," he said.