AI will not replace workers, says Workday’s tech chief

Machine learning is great for surfacing insight and helping with complex decision-making. But it shouldn't be making decisions on behalf of us,” he added.

Leach, who is currently based in Singapore and has lived in Southeast Asia for 19 years, talked in depth about how companies can use AI and machine learning (ML) in the workplace in the most effective ways.

“We believe that by adopting machine learning and moving to a skills-based economy, organisations can really harness their existing talent,” the CTO said.

Workday has implemented AI technologies for a variety of workplace solutions including people analytics, workforce analysis, labour optimisation, learning recommendations, scheduling, and candidate matches.