Limitless possibilities and responsible implementation of AI unveiled

The speakers shared their knowledge and understanding of Generative AI and explored future opportunities by harnessing its limitless potential. They emphasised the responsible application of Generative AI in various sectors and discussed measures to control and minimise the risks associated with its improper use.

The discussions revolved around reimagining business practices and incorporating Generative AI to enhance competitiveness and innovation. The speakers highlighted the challenges and opportunities concerning Thai language processing for natural language processing (NLP) and Generative AI, as language plays a vital role in technological advancements.

One of the crucial aspects of the forum was examining the role of AI in education. The speakers explored how Generative AI could revolutionise the learning experience, create personalised learning modules, and create a more adaptive educational system.

An integral part of the forum was the panel discussion, which addressed the ethical concerns surrounding AI technology, emphasising its responsible use and minimising the potential risks associated with its application. Striking a balance between embracing the potential of Generative AI and ensuring proper controls was a key theme throughout the event.