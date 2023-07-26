Limitless possibilities and responsible implementation of AI unveiled
SCB DataX, a provider of business analytics that leverages big data, data science, and artificial intelligence (AI) under the SCBX Group, recently hosted a forum aimed at educating its employees and the interested public about Generative AI.
Titled “Generative AI: Harnessing Its Potential Responsibly”, it was held on July 24 at SCB Academy, SCB Park Plaza.
Defined as artificial intelligence capable of generating text, images, or other media in response to prompts, Generative AI is becoming increasingly prevalent in various sectors such as business, education, and social environments.
The forum was divided into three key topics: "Generative AI and How to Reimagine Business", "The State and Challenges of Thai Language Processing for NLP and Gen AI", and "AI and Education". A panel discussion titled “AI: The Opportunities, Risks, and Required Controls for Good Use of AI" was also held.
The forum featured experts from leading domestic and international organisations including Dr Pailin Chuchottaworn, chairman/independent director of Global Power Synergy; Dr Shuki Idan, CEO of SCB DataX; Dennis Thorsten Trawnitschek, chief technology officer of SCBX; Andy Lees, managing director of Boston Consulting Group (BCG X); Assoc Prof Dr Sarana Nutanong, dean of the School of Information Science and Technology at Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology (VISTEC); Bhavna Rawlley, Sustainability Data and AI leader at Accenture; and Gerry Chng, executive director in Deloitte’s Cyber Risk Advisory practice.
The speakers shared their knowledge and understanding of Generative AI and explored future opportunities by harnessing its limitless potential. They emphasised the responsible application of Generative AI in various sectors and discussed measures to control and minimise the risks associated with its improper use.
The discussions revolved around reimagining business practices and incorporating Generative AI to enhance competitiveness and innovation. The speakers highlighted the challenges and opportunities concerning Thai language processing for natural language processing (NLP) and Generative AI, as language plays a vital role in technological advancements.
One of the crucial aspects of the forum was examining the role of AI in education. The speakers explored how Generative AI could revolutionise the learning experience, create personalised learning modules, and create a more adaptive educational system.
An integral part of the forum was the panel discussion, which addressed the ethical concerns surrounding AI technology, emphasising its responsible use and minimising the potential risks associated with its application. Striking a balance between embracing the potential of Generative AI and ensuring proper controls was a key theme throughout the event.