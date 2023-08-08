Burger King won’t put all eggs in burger basket; launches fried chicken

The move is part of the brand's strategic expansion plan to increase market share in terms of both sales and customer numbers.

Tanawat told a press conference that Burger King was a burger brand that had entered the Thai market later than its competitors. As a result, the brand requires more proactive measures to raise brand awareness while making it easier to satisfy all customers' demands.

Adding a new item on the menu, other than burger — its major product line — is, therefore, a significant step, he said.

"Not every individual or member of a group who enters Burger King wants to eat a burger. It also is not the staple food of Thais that they can eat on a daily basis, like rice and noodles. So we recognise that we should have other options available," he noted.

He expressed confidence that the new flavour of Thai Southern-style fried chicken, known as Hat Yai fried chicken, would be well received by Thai consumers because the flavour was the most requested by local fried-chicken lovers during market research.

Meanwhile, he said that Burger King would like to have a piece of the cake in the fried chicken quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, which is 2-3 times larger than the burger market. It is estimated that Thailand's fried-chicken market is now worth around 25 billion baht.