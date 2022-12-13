Flagship Burger King store takes a leap into the future

Burger King (Thailand) general manager Tanawat Damnernthong stated that it is the first branch in Thailand to use technology to adapt to the digital lifestyle trend, with a unique exterior building design that blends seamlessly with a touch of American style.

The Ratchadaphisek branch will be the first in Thailand to bring together the best in terms of both products and services, with a focus on introducing modern-day innovations to increase consumer convenience.

Meanwhile, this branch is Asia's new flagship store, with three highlighted innovative features.

It has Asia's first new flame-grill burger broilers, which allow customers to see the meat being grilled with a flame in the Burger King style.

Smart lockers facilitate food delivery by separating take-out orders and reducing contact. This innovative solution assists food delivery riders who serve customers via the app-based delivery platform. To open the locker, simply enter the corresponding order code on the screen.

To help reduce emissions while adhering to the organisation's sustainability policy, electric vehicle charging stations are installed. EVs can be fully charged in under 15 minutes. In addition, a solar rooftop has been installed to convert solar energy into electricity.