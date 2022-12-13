Flagship Burger King store takes a leap into the future
Burger King, the franchise burger restaurant under Minor Food Group, has launched a brand-new flagship store in Thailand equipped with advanced service technology in response to the digital lifestyle trend.
Burger King (Thailand) general manager Tanawat Damnernthong stated that it is the first branch in Thailand to use technology to adapt to the digital lifestyle trend, with a unique exterior building design that blends seamlessly with a touch of American style.
The Ratchadaphisek branch will be the first in Thailand to bring together the best in terms of both products and services, with a focus on introducing modern-day innovations to increase consumer convenience.
Meanwhile, this branch is Asia's new flagship store, with three highlighted innovative features.
It has Asia's first new flame-grill burger broilers, which allow customers to see the meat being grilled with a flame in the Burger King style.
Smart lockers facilitate food delivery by separating take-out orders and reducing contact. This innovative solution assists food delivery riders who serve customers via the app-based delivery platform. To open the locker, simply enter the corresponding order code on the screen.
To help reduce emissions while adhering to the organisation's sustainability policy, electric vehicle charging stations are installed. EVs can be fully charged in under 15 minutes. In addition, a solar rooftop has been installed to convert solar energy into electricity.
Tanawat noted, "The opening of this new flagship store is expected to create new experiences for consumers in all aspects while also encouraging sales growth in accordance with the predetermined target."
Tanawat expected this new flagship store to be one of its top five best-seller branches, based on the concept of “Restaurant as a Future”.
Since the initial launch on December 6 this year, sales have exceeded expectations.
The brand new branch is situated on a 400-square-metre plot of land in the Ratchadaphisek neighbourhood, with ample parking for up to 20 cars. The store's interior is an entirely new concept, with 60 seats available for customers.
Tanawat stated that Burger King's new decoration style concept will be applied to another 123 branches across the country by 2030.
Furthermore, the brand intends to open 10 more branches in Bankgok and its environs, including Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Pathum Thani, as well as major tourist destinations in the province.
Tanawat stated that the return of foreign tourists has increased Burger King's overall sales by 30%. He predicted that growth would continue next year, with a 20% increase target.
However, because the majority of Burger King's ingredients and materials are imported, inflation and currency exchange are factors for concern. Tanawat promised that Burger King would manage the cost so that it has the least impact on its customers.