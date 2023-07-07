Minor Group launches new restaurant to tap craving for Chinese food
Minor Food Group is exploring Chong Qing-Sichuan cuisine to keep up with Thailand's Chinese food fever, the group’s chief operating officer said during an opening ceremony of "Riverside Grilled Fish & Mala" this week.
The move is part of the group's strategic objective this year to strengthen its portfolio growth by launching four new style franchise restaurants in Thailand, "Riverside Grilled Fish & Mala" being one of them.
Chief operating officer Thunyachate Ekvetchavit explained that there were many distinct styles of Chinese food on the market. The most popular right now, though, is “Mala", a famous Chinese fiery and numbing condiment derived from Sichuan peppercorn and chilli.
The "Mala" fever that gripped Thai people signalled a golden chance for Minor to be the first to introduce this Chinese brand to Thailand, he said.
"By adhering to its core strategy of being a leader in the restaurant business, Minor Food aims to continually introduce new flavours and provide world-class dining experiences by importing renowned dishes from various countries and presenting them to discerning Thai consumers, allowing them to indulge in a rich tapestry of tastes from around the world," he said.
The first branch of Riverside Grilled Fish & Mala has already begun operations in Thailand at CentralWorld. The second location at Central Rama9 opens by the end of this month.
Thunyachate said the next few months might be a trial phase for the brand to get inputs from Thai consumers and adjust to local demand.
"After the trial period, I believe Riverside Grilled Fish & Mala will be another flagship brand of Minor Food Group to maintain its position at the forefront of the industry," he said.
Nantaphon Jaengbutrsri, associate vice president of Riverside Grilled Fish, a subsidiary of the Minor Food Group, pointed out that, in addition to its signature fish menu, its modern atmosphere and five unique spicy numbing sauces, as well as various types of side dishes, help to satisfy Thais' fondness for delicious food.
Thunyachate expressed confidence that the Mala trend, as well as the value of the country's Chinese restaurant sector, which is around 5 billion to 6 billion baht, will help the brand be well received and continue its expansion.
If the feedback is positive, he believes that building 7-8 more branches in Thailand over the next three years is feasible. However, the group's primary focus right now is to provide new experiences to the Thai market.
Riverside Grilled Fish & Mala initially joined the Minor Food subsidiary in 2012. Currently, the brand has approximately 150 locations in China and Singapore and is well-received in both local markets, as evidenced by its ranking as the Minor Food Group's second-largest in terms of revenue, he said.